Kehlani fans won’t have to wait too much longer for their next full-length album.

While performing at Lollapalooza Argentina in Buenos Aires over the weekend, the 26-year-old revealed that Blue Water Road will be arriving next month.

“I’m just gonna spill the beans. I’m dropping my album next month,” Kehlani told the cheering crowd, according to Rap-Up.

During the festival set, Kehlani also performed “Altar” and “Little Story” live for the first time. Both are tracks expected to appear on the singer’s third studio album, Blue Water Road.

Kehlani first announced Blue Water Road last fall. At the time, the R&B star shared a trailer for the project on Twitter.

“Coming out of the rubble of It Was Good Until It Wasn’t and into the light, on to the road. Let’s have fun,” she tweeted at the time.

Kehlani’s most recent album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, arrived in May of 2020 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The sophomore LP featured appearances from Jhené Aiko, Masego, Lucky Daye and James Blake.

According to an interview with Rolling Stone, Kehlani wrote songs for Blue Water Road while in a Malibu AirBnB with “close friends and collaborators.” The writing sessions started for what they thought would be a deluxe version of It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, but it grew into a project of its own.

“We just made so much cool shit and it was so different from what I would consider to be able to be on the deluxe because it didn’t sound anything like it,” Kehlani told Rolling Stone. “I just was like, ‘Fuck it, this is a whole new project.’”

During the interview, Kehlani described Blue Water Road as “lighter” than their sophomore album.

“Everything going on right now is heavy,” they said at the time. “Now, not only am I not in a heavy time, but I’m starting to get out of the mindset of ‘When are we getting back to normal?’ And more like, ‘This is our new normal.’ That’s a very privileged thing to say, being that I haven’t experienced a close loved one pass away or get the virus. I think people need some type of warmth, and I’m in the headspace of centering positivity.”

Revisit the Blue Water Road trailer on YouTube below.