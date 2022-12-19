A judge has officially rejected a recent bid from the defense in the Nipsey Hussle murder case.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the defense’s suggestion to have a first-degree murder conviction for Eric Holder Jr. reduced to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter was denied on Monday (Dec. 18). Attorney Aaron Jansen called for the motion to be lowered in order “to be consistent with the other two verdicts,” which includes Holder Jr. being convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter rather than attempted murder for the two additional people who were injured in the March 2019 shooting that claimed the life of the Victory Lap emcee.