Yesterday (Sept. 19), it was announced that the sentencing date for Eric Holder, the man convicted of killing Nipsey Hussle, has been pushed back to Nov. 3. His original date was expected to be last week.

As previously reported by REVOLT, a jury of nine women and three men found Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Hussle outside The Marathon Clothing Store. Holder was apprehended by authorities a couple of days later. During the trial’s closing arguments, Holder’s attorney, Aaron Jansen, acknowledged to the jury that his client was the shooter. He also attempted to defend the reasoning behind Holder’s actions, ascribing the tragedy to “heat of passion”:

“Think about Eric’s state of mind at this point. ‘I just came over to say hello. I haven’t been around for a while. I’m not involved in that lifestyle anymore, and the famous, the great Nipsey Hussle saying that they have paperwork on me? What’s this guy’s angle? Why is he doing that? Why is he doing it in this public manner?’ Why is Nipsey Hussle saying that they have paperwork which is calling him a snitch?”

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney both attributed the murder to “preexisting jealousy or envy” and stressed how important Hussle was to the community he worked so hard to uplift:

“This man was different. He wanted to change the neighborhood. He kept the same friends. And the neighborhood loved him. They called him Neighborhood Nip … He was no longer a gangbanger. He was a world-known recording artist and so much more. It really is a shame that his life was so brutally and coldly taken, on his own property, in his own neighborhood, by someone from his own gang. By somebody that he considered a friend.”