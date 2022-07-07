Boosie Badazz is reminiscing on his friendship with the late great Nipsey Hussle. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native said that anytime he was in LA, the rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, would go the extra mile to make sure he felt welcomed.

“Nip was my boy,” said the “Wipe Me Down” emcee during an interview with VladTV. “When I came down here, Nip gave me his black trucks and gave me a driver. Nip kind of protected me out here! He went out of his way to make sure I was safe when I was out here.”

The 39-year-old rapper also reminisced about a conversation the two shared prior to his death about their similar entrepreneurial mindsets.

“[He told me], ‘Man, we’re the last ones left at this shit.’ That’s what I always remember,” Boosie recalled. “That conversation, me and him getting high in the back of the studio, and he was just really making me feel like he understood me when he told, like, ‘We the last ones left with this shit. We’re the last ones standing up. We’re the last ones speaking.’ That’s the best conversation that I had with him.”

During the interview, Boosie also shed thoughts on recent reports that the man charged with murdering the legendary rapper was beat up while in custody.

“I was hoping I’d hear something different,” Boosie expressed. “I mean, it was a pretty good job. You know, that’s a boss. I would have much rather heard something worse.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Eric Holder was found guilty for the murder of Nipsey Hussle on Wednesday (July 7). He was charged with one count of first-degree murder. The Victory Lap emcee was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing Store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.