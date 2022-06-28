The murder suspect in the death of Nipsey Hussle was reportedly physically assaulted while in custody, Rolling Stone reports.

After leaving a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday afternoon (June 27), Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was supposedly beaten up so badly to the point that today’s court session (June 28) was postponed. While there have been no further reports on where the incident occured, Holder was to be kept away from other inmates while being transported to and from court due to the high-profile nature of the case.

According to REVOLT, Hussle’s murder trial was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Opening statements in the case began on June 15. Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was fatally shot outside of his Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. Loved ones, fans, and the entire hip hop community mourned the loss of the renowned musician.

Holder was indicted on one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, along with two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm in May 2019. During the opening statements, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told the grand jury that the 32-year-old approached Hussle over an argument that “had something to do with Mr. Asghedom accusing Mr. Holder of snitching, which, in the gang world, is a very serious offense.”

According to McKinney, “the conversation had something to do with Mr. Asghedom telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching. The conversation wasn’t particularly intense, it wasn’t particularly belligerent, and it lasted for about four minutes.”

Presiding Judge Jacke told jurors to return on Wednesday (June 29) unless told otherwise. “Based on some unforeseen circumstances that are no fault of parties here, we won’t be in session today,” he said.