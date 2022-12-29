Yesterday (Dec. 28), a Texas judge denied a bond reduction for Patrick Clark, the man accused of fatally shooting Migos member Takeoff, ABC 13 reports. According to Clark’s attorney, Letitia Quinones, Harris County Judge Josh Hill kept his bond at $1 million because he might be a flight risk.

Quinones, who wanted the bail lowered to $300,000, said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that her office is “surprised” by the decision. “We complied with every requirement that the judge asked of us, only to be told today that [the bond] would not be lowered. So yes, we are very disappointed. We disagree. And frankly, we’re very surprised,” the lawyer said.

Quinones stated she believes her client’s $1 million bond is unconstitutional because he and his family’s financial situation is “average.” She added that the high amount is a result of the case being “high profile.”

Initially, the judge set Clark’s bail at $2 million, but defense attorneys argued that amount was too high. That’s when Hill ruled his bond could be lowered to $1 million, but Clark’s defense argued that even that reduced amount was not affordable for their client.

“A couple of weeks ago, the judge laid out some conditions and requirements he wanted the defense to meet,” Quinones noted. “We believe we’ve satisfied each one of those requirements.”

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed on Nov. 1 in Houston. Police believe he was an innocent bystander amongst an argument that took place outside a bowling alley, which led to the fatal shooting. Despite Clark currently being in custody, his legal team still claims he is innocent.

“The fight is not over. We do believe without a shadow of a doubt that when the time comes, we will be able to show Mr. Clark’s innocence in this,” Quinones said Wednesday. “I think something has been lost with all the hype and all the tragedy that’s involved in this offense, and that’s Mr. Clark is presumed innocent.”