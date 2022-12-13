The man accused of killing Takeoff has filed another court request.

According to TMZ, on Monday (Dec. 12), Patrick Xavier Clark filed a motion in Texas to request that the judge presiding over the case reduce his bail, which is currently set at $2 million. His attorney, Carl Moore, said that his client cannot afford the amount and is hoping it can be lowered to $100,000. In addition to that, Clark stated that if the move is granted, he will continue to reside with his parents.

This is not the first time that the alleged gunman has filed a request with the judge. As previously reported by REVOLT, Clark asked if he could have $5,000 in an effort to clear his name by hiring a private investigator. Prior to his arrest, the suspect was accused of trying to flee the country after a passport and large amount of money were found in his possession. Per his defense attorney, Letitia Quinones, “He wasn’t trying to go anywhere.” “That’s something that was pre-planned and it was canceled before he was arrested,” said Quinones. “I think that’s important.”

If his bail request is granted, Clark is willing to surrender his passport and follow any “no-contact” orders. Per his legal team, the suspect will also abide by any curfew set in place by the judge and will adhere to wearing a GPS monitor.

Following the tragedy, loved ones have taken to social media to honor Takeoff. His fellow Migos member and cousin Offset has also urged fans to only share positive memories of the Atlanta native. “Don’t post Takeoff unless it’s in a good light please,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. Previously, the Father of 4 artist opened up about grappling with the loss of his family member. “This still doesn’t feel like reality,” said Offset.