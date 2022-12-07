Offset only wants to see positive memories of Takeoff on social media.

In a post shared on Tuesday (Dec. 6), the Migos rapper urged anyone mourning the fallen emcee to do it with grace. “Don’t post Takeoff unless it’s in a good light please,” wrote Offset via his Instagram Story along with an image of Jesus Christ. This is not the first time that the Father of 4 artist has taken to social media to mourn his loved one.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Offset has honored his late cousin in separate posts shared online. “Missing everything ’bout you, ‘specially that smile,” he wrote in one caption. In another, he said, “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this,” the “Clout” rapper previously wrote. “This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest in Power. I love you.”

Read Offset’s recent comments below.

He also paid tribute to Takeoff during an Art Basel performance over the weekend. In a clip shared from his appearance at Miami club E11EVEN, both Offset and his DJ gave a shoutout to the fellow Atlanta native and played multiple Migos tracks. His wife, Cardi B, recently opened up about their lives following the tragedy via Instagram. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” she said. “I feel like if I talk about — the incident [is] so desensitized — how we really feel, like what motherf**kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’”

She also explained how difficult it has been to keep Offset in good spirits after suffering such a tremendous loss. “No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile,” Cardi noted.