Houston Police Department detectives plan to search the vehicle of Patrick Clark, the man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff. By doing so, they hope to discover new evidence in the case filed against him.

In the eight-page document filed on Tuesday (Dec. 6) in Harris County District Court, investigators revealed they want to access the impounded truck of the accused killer. Also, for the first time, police acknowledged there was more than one shooter that night outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Downtown Houston.

Police said because of the direction he was seen firing the gun on surveillance video, the fatal shots came from Clark, 33. However, the warrant revealed another man, Willie Bland, who is reportedly connected to Migos, admitted to firing shots as well after an argument over a dice game.

HPD said Bland’s bullets went into the bowling alley and didn’t hit anybody. They also stated based on the direction he was seen firing on surveillance video, Bland didn’t kill Takeoff.

The warrant noted that Takeoff was shot twice by two medium caliber bullets but didn’t say what kind of gun was used. Police stated they recovered nine .40 caliber casings from the same gun and a single casing from a nine-millimeter from the scene.

Bland allegedly told police that he didn’t know his gun’s caliber, and it does not appear authorities have determined what kind of gun he had either. Police said Clark had a .45 caliber gun when they arrested him.

Law enforcement hopes to search Clark’s F150 to see if they can find a weapon or other evidence that matches the bullets found at the scene.

Clark is currently in custody on a $2 million bond and is fighting to have it lowered. He denies having anything to do with the slaying of Takeoff.