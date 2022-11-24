As previously reported by REVOLT, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson died in Cabo, Mexico, in late October after traveling with a group of friends on vacation. Initially, those individuals called her parents and said the young woman passed from alcohol poisoning. Shortly after the parents spoke with a local news station about the case, a video surfaced online of the Charlotte, North Carolina, native being savagely beaten by one of those friends at their vacation rental. None of the other members of their group intervened.

Yesterday (Nov. 23), an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect of the violent crime. According to ABC News, the person of interest was not named in the document; however, a local prosecutor for the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, revealed the suspect was a friend of Robinson. “This case is fully clarified. We even have a court order. There is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor,” the prosecutor noted. On Nov. 17, the State Attorney General’s Office of Baja California Sur said “an investigation was initiated for femicide” — a form of gender-based violence.

De la Rosa Anaya added: “Actually, it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.” In the cellphone video that appeared online, Robinson was in a villa bedroom completely naked and seemingly incoherent. A friend who traveled with her repeatedly punched her until the victim was on the floor. An autopsy determined the young woman’s cause of death as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.”

In a previous interview, Robinson’s mother revealed that she recognized some individuals from the footage. “I would like to see each one of them sent back to Mexico because their plan was to come back here thinking that they wasn’t going to be prosecuted. [Shanquella] was a caring person… and I want them to always remember that. We’re going to keep her legacy alive,” she told ABC News.