As previously reported by REVOLT, in late October, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson took a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends. Sadly, the Charlotte, North Carolina woman never made it home.

On Friday (Nov. 11), her parents, Bernard and Salamondra Robinson, told a local news station that while Shanquella was on the trip, they received a phone call from her daughter’s friends saying the young woman passed away from alcohol poisoning. Several days later, Salamondra learned through an autopsy report that Shanquella’s “neck had been broken and she had a back spasm.” The grieving mother shared with the reporter that she believed her daughter was physically attacked.

This week, a video of the Robinsons’ interview with the news station circulated online. As social media users discussed her case, a disturbing video from the Mexico trip was uncovered. Yesterday (Nov. 15), footage of a naked Shanquella being beaten by one of her friends was shared. Within hours, social media users identified several people believed to be in Mexico with the North Carolina woman. One male from the trip posted a video saying he was unaware of the fight.

“I left on Saturday. The trip was from Friday to Monday,” he said in the minuteslong clip. The unidentified male mentioned that he was not present when the fight took place because he joined the group a day after the friends arrived. “I don’t know nothin’ of it. Don’t know nothin’ ’bout it. Don’t know why it happened,” he mentioned in the recording. The man claiming to be Shanquella’s friend shared that he made the video to clear his name because since footage of the fight was released, those who joined the victim on the Mexico trip had been receiving threats.

Some users posted the names, addresses and phone numbers of those believed to have joined Shanquella on vacation. Daejane Jackson is allegedly the woman seen fighting the 25-year-old in the clip. The U.S. Department of State is investigating the incident and issued the following statement: “We are aware of these reports. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time.”