Bernard and Salamondra Robinson are demanding answers in the investigation of their daughter’s death. On Oct. 28, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson left Charlotte, North Carolina to go on a trip with friends to Cabo, Mexico. A day later, she was dead.

On Friday (Nov. 11), Salamondra told Charlotte local news station WBTV 3 that, initially, she was informed her daughter suffered from alcohol poisoning during her trip to Mexico. “[I] spoke with her Friday evening. She was having dinner and I never spoke with her again,” the grieving mother said. “On Saturday evening, they called and said she wasn’t feeling well, and they were going to call a doctor. And when they called, the doctor hadn’t arrived yet, but they said she had alcohol poisoning,” she added. Shanquella’s group of friends reportedly left her body in their vacation rental and returned home to the states.

“After they said it was alcohol poisoning, we received the autopsy report on Thursday, and it said that her neck had been broken and she had a back spasm. There was a crack, [her] spinal cord was cracked,” the parents told WBTV. “That took it to a whole ‘nother level because that meant somebody had attacked her,” they continued. The U.S. Department of State is involved in the investigation of the young woman’s death in Mexico. “We are aware of these reports. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time,” they shared in a statement.

A clip of the Robinson’s interview circulated on social media yesterday (Nov. 15). Since then, a video surfaced online of what appears to be cellphone footage of Shanquella naked, being brutally beaten by one of her friends in a bedroom of their vacation rental in Mexico. At least two other people were present during the altercation with one heard telling her to “fight back.” According to WBTV, the Robinson’s have been in contact with Charlotte’s FBI branch.

For them to beat that girl like that and tell her to fight is just disgusting. Just broke my heart. This is why I put the phone down for days at a time. Tears. #shanquellarobinson — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) November 16, 2022

There’s a story about a 25 year old girl Shanquella Robinson that went to Mexico with a group of friends, and one of the girls on the trip beat her to death . Shanquella was literally naked and wouldn’t fight back . 5 other friends were there and did not intervene . — ⚡️🇹🇹 $limeCita 🇹🇹⚡️ (@yeezyluciano) November 15, 2022