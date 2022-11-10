As previously reported by REVOLT, earlier this week, a video went viral that showed a white University of Kentucky student engaged in a racist attack on a Black student. The school condemned the behavior of 22-year-old Sophia Rosing, who was arrested on-site, and offered their support to the victim, Kylah Spring.

Yesterday (Nov. 9), Rosing was permanently banned from the Kentucky campus. In a series of tweets, the school’s president, Eli Capilouto, shared a message with the university’s community about the situation. “We have pledged to keep you informed regarding our response to the racist assault captured on video last Sunday on our campus. I want to emphasize that this behavior was disgusting and devastating to our community,” the tweet began.

(1/7): President Capilouto sent the following message to campus Wednesday afternoon: — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 9, 2022

“Ms. Rosing is no longer a student at the University of Kentucky. Within hours of learning about this incident, we suspended her on an interim basis — a move that banned her from campus during our investigation,” Capilouto continued. The president added, “I have also determined that she will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student. She is permanently banned from the campus.” A bystander recorded cell phone footage of a drunken Rosing returning to the school’s dorms after a night out. The disorderly pupil came into contact with Spring, a Black student desk clerk, and began striking her and calling her a “n**ger b**ch.”

Rosing was charged with first and second offenses of alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to The Associated Press. The former University of Kentucky student pleaded not guilty and was released on Monday (Nov. 7). Her lawyer, Fred Peters, said Rosing is “very humiliated and embarrassed and remorseful.” She was scheduled to graduate in May.

See related posts below.

University of Kentucky student, Sophia Rosing has been arrested after video shows her physically and verbally assaulting Kylah Spring. Rosing facing several criminal charges, including two counts of assault, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. Full video below! pic.twitter.com/8DnTtgcaUn — Doc Louallen (@LouallenDoc) November 6, 2022