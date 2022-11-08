On Sunday (Nov. 6) morning, the official Twitter account for the University of Kentucky confirmed troubling news. A video showing a white student named Sophia Rosing, 22, verbally and physically attacking a Black student desk clerk, Kylah Spring, circulated online. In the clip, an intoxicated Rosing hit Spring and called her a “n**ger b**ch” several times.

The drunken student appeared to be returning to the dorms after a night out when the drunken student came into contact with Spring. Bystanders recorded what followed. As the student desk worker tried to subdue the disorderly 22-year-old, she was met with racial slurs. “Early this morning, a disturbing incident was captured on video in a residence hall. The video is deeply offensive, and we take it very seriously,” the University of Kentucky began in a series of tweets. “An arrest has been made. We are conducting an immediate review and have reached out to the student victim to offer support,” the message continued.

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing arrested and charged after assaulting another student who was at work and calling her a “nigger bitch”https://t.co/kzNRYupfj8 pic.twitter.com/WuOi4Stauo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 6, 2022

It did not take long for the video to spread and just before 5 p.m. that evening, Rosing had already lost her job. “[Dillard’s] does not condone this behavior. Her relationship with Dillard’s has been terminated immediately,” the retail giant tweeted in regard to the Kentucky student. Although Rosing was promptly dealt with, social media users shared how her circle of friends could point to a larger issue.

Aoki Lee Simmons tweeted, “Imagine being physically assaulted, unprovoked, while working a truly helpful student job in the middle of the night at your school. Hit, BITTEN, KICKED and called racial slurs, it’s all caught on video, and THIS is how your classmates react? #sophiarosing disgusting.” Her post contained screenshots of what appeared to be Rosing and her friends casually using the “N-word” online and downplaying the 22-year-old’s actions. The University of Kentucky added that the offender was arrested and “faces criminal charges.” They also shared a link to President Capilouto’s full message in their tweet.

Last night (Nov. 7), students at the University of Kentucky rallied in support of Spring. Demonstrators chanted, “Protect Black women.” “I am deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I am most grateful for justice that is to come and to Ms. Rosing, you will not break my spirit,” Spring said.

