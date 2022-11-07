As previously reported by REVOLT, in September, 17-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced to five years of probation for the June 2020 stabbing death of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. An Iowa court found her guilty of willful injury and voluntary manslaughter after Brooks allegedly raped and forced her into human trafficking at the age of 15.

In addition to probation, Lewis was ordered to pay his family $150,000 in restitution. Yesterday (Nov. 6) morning, CNN learned the teen “walked away from the Fresh Start Women’s Center on Friday (Nov. 4) at 6:19 a.m. after cutting off her electronic monitoring tracking device.” The information came from Jerry Evans, the executive director of Iowa’s Fifth Judicial District Department of Corrections. The now 18-year-old’s case has been making headlines since her September sentencing.

