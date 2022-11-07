Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.07.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, in September, 17-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced to five years of probation for the June 2020 stabbing death of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. An Iowa court found her guilty of willful injury and voluntary manslaughter after Brooks allegedly raped and forced her into human trafficking at the age of 15.

In addition to probation, Lewis was ordered to pay his family $150,000 in restitution. Yesterday (Nov. 6) morning, CNN learned the teen “walked away from the Fresh Start Women’s Center on Friday (Nov. 4) at 6:19 a.m. after cutting off her electronic monitoring tracking device.” The information came from Jerry Evans, the executive director of Iowa’s Fifth Judicial District Department of Corrections. The now 18-year-old’s case has been making headlines since her September sentencing.

Kyle Rittenhouse took himself and his loaded gun to a protest and shot [three] people in cold blood, cried [self-defense and] was celebrated as a hero. Pieper Lewis, aged 15, [who] stabbed her rapist to death in [self-defense] is sentenced and ordered to pay 150k,” one person tweeted around the time of the September ruling. Since her escape over the weekend, Lewis has received thousands of messages of support on social media.

“Remember: If you see [Pieper] Lewis, no you didn’t. Godspeed,” one user tweeted. Another wrote, “I hope Pieper Lewis can stay low and never be found, but more so, I wish she could live and heal in peace and not be on the run.” Others discussed how the justice system failed her by ordering “a [sex assault] survivor to pay the family of the [person who] raped her.” A user added, “Anyone who arrests hero [Pieper] Lewis isn’t law enforcement, just a vile pig. Let her go. She’s the victim of sex trafficking and America’s unjust criminal legal system.”

Some noted that her actions could have stopped others from being harmed: “#PieperLewis [Pieper] Lewis is a HERO!!! F**k Brooks and his piece of s**t family. [Pieper] did the right thing and protected herself and other young women.” Many are hoping the Iowa teen has safe travels wherever it may be that she’s heading. “Prayers over [Pieper] Lewis. May she travel safely to a safer place. Ancestors, protect and guide her,” one supporter tweeted.

