Earlier this week, YK Osiris got on Instagram Live and opened up about not having support from his peers in the music industry. During the video, the “Worth It” artist had fans concerned after he tearfully asked why he should keep living.

“Drake don’t f**k with me either. Me and Drake don’t talk,” YK Osiris said in the clip that has since been widely circulated online. The artist continued, “Me and Lil Baby don’t talk. Nobody in the industry f**ks with Osiris. Nobody. So don’t keep using that s**t…We don’t talk. Lil Baby don’t f**k with me no more. Drake don’t f**k with me no more. Nobody f**ks with Osiris. So why the f**k I keep living?”

Pray for Yk Osiris pic.twitter.com/us7FkXpUxQ — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 17, 2022

“Y’all not getting it. So you tell me why should I keep living? I don’t get it…Y’all tell me all types of s**t, but I’m giving you explanations, why should I keep living? Everybody looks at Osiris like a clown,” he said on Oct. 16. Days later, after fans sent words of encouragement, the Florida native posted a video to address the situation. “I just wanna say I appreciate every single person that checked up on me,” he began. The entertainer added that he was very “down, emotional and drained,” but his supporters helped him a lot.

Many flooded Osiris’ comment section to send positive vibes his way, including fellow rapper Big Sean. “Saying this outta love bro! Love yourself first so you don’t need everyone or anyone else’s love to function or to feel good. When you [are] your own source of happiness [and] love, then any love you get is just extra on top (which is beautiful) and any love you don’t get, you’re still you and unaffected, or at least not as affected by conditional circumstances or how others feel about you. Just leaving that here for others as well. Glad you feeling better though, bro. God got you!” the Detroit artist wrote in Osiris’ comments on Instagram.

Days earlier, Houston rapper Monaleo also reached out to Osiris to check on his well-being. “Just [saw] your live video and I can relate right now. I completely get it, but please understand WE WOULD MISS YOU!!! Contrary to what it [feels] like, you got people here to uplift you and don’t want to see anything happen to [you]. Letting [you know] this publicly in case no one does,” she tweeted.

See related posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YKIZZYYY🤞🏾 (@ykosiris)

just seen your live video and i can relate right now . I completely get it but please understand WE WOULD MISS YOU!!! Contrary to what it feel like you got people here to uplift you and don’t want to see anything happen to u. Letting yk this publicly in case no one does @ykOsiris — MONALEO 🩸 (@themonaleo) October 17, 2022

Seeing that clip of YK Osiris is heart wrenching and proof that you can have all the money and material things in this world but it will never amount to human to human connection — The Hood Gandhi (@TheeMarcCraig) October 16, 2022

men always talk about people don’t care about their emotions yet here’s a man vocalizing his emotions and it’s nothing but men tearing him down. shit is sad, hope YK Osiris gets some form of healing and help. https://t.co/107dHx25do — librat ♎️ (@maryxthi) October 17, 2022

YK Osiris going on live in tears and saying he doesn't want to live over the industry "not fucking with him anymore" is heartbreaking. He doesn't deserve to suffer mentally over what he pursued. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) October 17, 2022

This YK Osiris shit is exactly why men’s Mental Health is never gonna be taken serious and it’s not because of women. A Young Black man is crying for Help and Niggas are telling him to “Man up”. Niggas don’t realize that logic is what’s sending Black men to Fucking Early Graves🤦🏾‍♂️ — SLATTOWEEN 🎃🤧🐍 (@SlimeBallUchiha) October 17, 2022

I don’t know YK Osiris but I’m willing to listen to him. That’s our problem. Nobody wants to listen to a (black) man when he’s going thru something. https://t.co/oxllc2Xg5o — Quesadilla Killa™ (@ThugE_Fresh) October 17, 2022