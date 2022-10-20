Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.20.2022

Earlier this week, YK Osiris got on Instagram Live and opened up about not having support from his peers in the music industry. During the video, the “Worth It” artist had fans concerned after he tearfully asked why he should keep living.

“Drake don’t f**k with me either. Me and Drake don’t talk,” YK Osiris said in the clip that has since been widely circulated online. The artist continued, “Me and Lil Baby don’t talk. Nobody in the industry f**ks with Osiris. Nobody. So don’t keep using that s**t…We don’t talk. Lil Baby don’t f**k with me no more. Drake don’t f**k with me no more. Nobody f**ks with Osiris. So why the f**k I keep living?”

“Y’all not getting it. So you tell me why should I keep living? I don’t get it…Y’all tell me all types of s**t, but I’m giving you explanations, why should I keep living? Everybody looks at Osiris like a clown,” he said on Oct. 16. Days later, after fans sent words of encouragement, the Florida native posted a video to address the situation. “I just wanna say I appreciate every single person that checked up on me,” he began. The entertainer added that he was very “down, emotional and drained,” but his supporters helped him a lot.

Many flooded Osiris’ comment section to send positive vibes his way, including fellow rapper Big Sean. “Saying this outta love bro! Love yourself first so you don’t need everyone or anyone else’s love to function or to feel good. When you [are] your own source of happiness [and] love, then any love you get is just extra on top (which is beautiful) and any love you don’t get, you’re still you and unaffected, or at least not as affected by conditional circumstances or how others feel about you. Just leaving that here for others as well. Glad you feeling better though, bro. God got you!” the Detroit artist wrote in Osiris’ comments on Instagram.

Days earlier, Houston rapper Monaleo also reached out to Osiris to check on his well-being. “Just [saw] your live video and I can relate right now. I completely get it, but please understand WE WOULD MISS YOU!!! Contrary to what it [feels] like, you got people here to uplift you and don’t want to see anything happen to [you]. Letting [you know] this publicly in case no one does,” she tweeted.

See related posts below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YKIZZYYY🤞🏾 (@ykosiris)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Big Sean
YK Osiris

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Lil Baby's new album, Ne-Yo talks Naya Rivera, Marlon Wayans gets deep, the Emmett Till movie & more

On a new entertainment segment of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Marlon Wayans pulls up, Ne-Yo ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Revolutionary of the Week Ronald Freeman of the United Market app

Created by recent Morehouse College grads, United Market is a business platform for music production ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.14.2022
Watch

Aunjanue Ellis on playing Fannie Lou Hamer & being an underpaid actress | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Aunjanue Ellis appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.” The ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.17.2022
Drink Champs

Boosie on DaBaby being blackballed, Kanye West, and social media | 'Drink Champs'

Boosie stops by for this all-new episode of “Drink Champs.” The Baton Rouge artist talks ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.15.2022
View More