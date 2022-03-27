YK Osiris is offering to help the family of a 14-year-old football star who fell to his death on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida this past week.

The “Worth It” singer took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday (March 26) to make a generous offer to the family of Tyre Sampson — the St. Louis native who died after riding the 430-foot Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park on Thursday (March 24).

“If anybody knows his family tell them to DM me because I want to pay for his funeral cost,” YK wrote.

It’s unclear what prompted YK, a Jacksonville, Florida native, to want to cover the funeral costs for Sampson’s family.

Tyre’s father, Yarnell Sampson, recently hired Ben Crump — renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney — to represent the family.

In a statement released Saturday (March 26), Crump said the family is “shocked and heartbroken at the loss of their son.”

“This young man was the kind of son every parent hopes for — and honor roll student, an aspiring athlete, and a kid-hearted person who cared about others. Needless to say, his family is absolutely devastated. A fun theme park visit with his football team should not have ended in tragedy,” Crump said in the statement. “Bob Hillard and I, on behalf of both parents, Yarnell and Neki, inted to get answers for Tyre’s grieving family and request prayers as they shoulder this unthinkable loss.”

Officials reported Tyre succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to a local hospital. During a press conference on Friday (March 25), Orange County Sheriff John Mina told reporters the eighth grader was strapped in his seat with a locking device over his shoulders, however, he was “not aware of a seatbelt.”

The sheriff said investigators are still looking into how Tyre slipped out of his seat. No criminal charges have been filed