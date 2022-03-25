On Thursday night (March 24), authorities were notified of a tragic incident involving the death of a 14-year-old at an Orlando, Florida theme park.

Orlando’s ICON Park— which includes an aquarium, wax museum and shops plus restaurants — is where witnesses say they saw a boy fall from a free-fall thrill ride before landing on the ground.

Responding officers confirmed that the boy was rushed to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, but died after from injuries sustained in the accident.

After the ride opened in December 2021, a news release described the attraction as “the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.” The ride, called The Orlando Free Fall, holds 30 passengers, stands at 430 feet tall and has speeds up to 75 mph.

Authorities are now investigating how the incident could have happened and a sales director with the Slingshot Group of Companies, which owns the Orlando Free Fall, by the name of John Stine released a statement.

“We are devastated that this happened, and our hearts go out to the family,” Stine said. He continued, “We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings also offered a statement saying, “I offer my deepest condolences for the family of the 14-year-old boy who died following the tragic incident at Icon Park.” Demings continued, “I look to receive more information about what happened in the incident and what will be done to prevent it from ever happening again.”

As of now, the ride remains closed indefinitely.

This isn’t the only alarming theme park story out of Florida recently. Earlier this week, another incident was reported at a Florida theme park when an employee was attacked by a tiger in the Everglades. It was reported that a 50-year-old man entered the tiger’s enclosure without authorization, which resulted in the mauling. His injuries were not life-threatening.