YK Osiris released his debut album The Golden Child back in 2019, led by the hit single “Worth It,” which is now three-times platinum.

The Jacksonville, Florida artist is gearing up to drop off a new project for his fans later this year. In an exclusive interview, REVOLT spoke to YK about that process, his recent partnership with dating app BLK and much more.

Check out our conversation below.

Yo, so we’re almost halfway through the year at this point. How have you been spending 2022 so far?

I’ve just been recording, getting everything together for this new music I’m about to drop. Getting in the studio with different producers and putting this new project together. Can’t wait for everybody to hear what we’ve been working on.

For sure. What’s the direction and energy of the music this time around?

Just more fun, you know? A lot more vulnerability. Speaking for everybody, being more vulnerable in a lot of my songs and uplifting Black women.

What’s inspiring you in the studio these days? Are there any artists you’re listening to a lot right now or are you being inspired by other things?

To be honest, I listen to a lot of old school music like Jodeci. So, definitely a lot of old school, but I love The Weeknd. Love Bruno Mars. Been listening to a lot of them. I’ve just really been in lock mode. I’m starting to look at a lot of different types of art to inspire me — like pictures and things like that, you know, ‘cause they inspire you, too. I’ve been looking back at old music videos, performances and stuff like that, too.

We see you’re making some moves outside of music as well. Talk to us about this new partnership you have with the BLK app.

Yeah, my folks set this up. To be honest, it’s one of the best apps poppin’ right now out there. It’s for the Black singles. And it’s good because it incorporates what I’m doing with my music that I’m about to drop, “My Girl,” because I’m tryin’ to find a girl that I want. That’s why I really wanted to get into it, you know? The opportunity to find the girl who I want.

But yeah, it’s really just for the Black singles — to find your loved one. It’s lit though. We’re doing this exclusive dinner where one of the beautiful young ladies will fly out. Her and her friend will come out with me and my homeboy. It’s gonna be lit. I can’t wait for it.

How important is it for you to be doing partnerships like this and to build your brand more on the business side?

Man, to be honest, that’s what I want to do. I want to build my brand outside of music. That’s what makes you a bigger artist. With my personality and who I am, I want to get more into the branding world. That’s lit — working with all the brands and really putting your personality into it, too. I feel like it’s fun being a part of that.

Right, that’s what elevates artists’ careers. You’re still fresh in your career right now, but run us through some highlights or most memorable moments so far. Your top 3.

First off, just making it out of Jacksonville, Florida for sure. Second, is my song “Worth It” just moving so fast. Going platinum so quickly. And having my firstborn son. Those have been the most memorable for me. Yeah … that’s what it is.

As the music continues to grow, who’s on your short list of artists you want to work with? What would be your dream collab?

My dream collab? Mine would be Bruno Mars.

Word. How would that record sound?

Uptempo for sure … fun. Definitely uptempo. I feel like that would be a smash with me and him together because of our styles and we both have unique voices.

A lot of artists are getting back on the road now. Where are some of your favorite places to perform?

I love Houston. It’s lit out there. I love doing Rolling Loud … Atlanta, too. It’s a lot of places out there — I’d have to really think.

To be honest with you, I just like performing wherever my fans are at. I don’t care if it’s five people out there. Wherever my fans are at.

Quick pivot. We know you’re a hoops fan so I have to ask. It’s Playoffs season in the NBA right now. Who do you have winning it all?

The Nets gonna win the East I think. Out of the West, I think it’ll be Phoenix. Yeah, the Suns gonna get right, too. They’ve been doing their thing, but I think the Nets will win the whole thing. I don’t know, man … Kyrie been going dumb … and Kevin Durant.

Yeah, it’s going to be a battle this year. Nets will be tough. So, looking ahead, what do you want people to take away not only from your new music this year but from your artistry overall?

That I’m true to myself. I want them to understand who I am. My whole thing is “Thug Passion,” so I want them to grab that and just understand where I came from. I’m from Jacksonville, Florida. I didn’t grow up with money like a lot of people, so I want people to understand my whole background — not just my music but me.

It’s a lot of artists that people love their music, but you don’t know where they come from. You can’t feel them. I want them to know that I went through the same things that they go through. My music … my whole foundation is about being vulnerable, where I’m from and so on…

Before we get out of here, when should fans expect to hear this new music — whether it be a single or a new project?

Hopefully we’re dropping very, very, VERY soon. Things just got right, so I’m happy about that. Me and my team are working right now on it to get it done and get something out ASAP. It’s coming.

I can’t wait.