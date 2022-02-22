There is no love quite like a mother love, and when it comes to a talented singer-songwriter like Victoria Monét, she is going to make sure to express her love through her art. This week, Victoria Monét and John Gaines celebrated the first birthday of their lovely baby girl Hazel.

To help ring in her new year, Victoria shared a sentimental new song and visual to showcase her affection in the best way. In the freshly released “Nothing Feels Better” offering, she angelically delivers her love-filled lyrics while priceless videos of baby Hazel’s first year play:

Sometimes I don’t know if I tell you enough but I want you to know, you make life better/ I wonder if forever is even enough, it’s a feeling I just can’t measure/ Baby, nothing, nothing feels better than loving you, you, I’ma tell you, nothing (Mhm)

Nothing feels better than loving you, you, you, nothing in this world could feel much better than loving you, better than loving you, you/ Nothing in this world could feel much better than loving you, better than loving you, you (Mhm)/ My little sunshine, the best I’ve ever done

A few months ago Victoria Monét shared the ultimate summer track “Coastin’,” which came paired with a vibrant music video featuring a cameo from Ricky Thompson. Prior to that was “F.U.C.K.,” the first release to follow the critically heralded JAGUAR project. That project boasted fan-favorites like “Touch Me,” “Ass Like That,” and “Experience” featuring Khalid and SG Lewis. When she’s not shining in front of the mic, her pen is still busy working. Monét is responsible for some of chart-topping hits, penning recently for artists like Chloe X Halle and Selena Gomez.