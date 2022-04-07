By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2022

When the clock strikes midnight (April 8), fans will be able to check out Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk‘s new album Full Court Press, which was led by well-received singles like “Put You On” and “How The Story Goes.” Just before the project arrives, the quartet liberate another visual for “Ain’t No Fun,” a flip of a Snoop Dogg classic that sees the artists looking to enjoy some time out with a few ladies:

“She just got her hair done, she wanna smoke weed, get drunk, but it ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none, it ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none, she just left her man, and if he ain’t a player then he don’t understand, that it ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none, it ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none…”

Girl Talk further explained how the song came together via press release:

“‘Ain’t No Fun’ is a flip on the concept of Snoop’s original, kind of from the female perspective of the titular line. … This beat stands out in the context of the album because it doesn’t have a sample and uses a more minimal style. But I thought that with some of the specific sound design and the overall energy, it really connected to the project as a whole.”

Press play on Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk‘s “Ain’t No Fun.” If you missed it, you can also check out the full tracklisting for Full Court Press below.

Full Court Press tracklist:

  1. “Mind Blown”
  2. “Put You On”
  3. “Season”
  4. “How The Story Goes” by Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, and Big K.R.I.T.
  5. “No Singles”
  6. “Ready For Love”
  7. “Revenge Of The Cool”
  8. “Ain’t No Fun”
  9. “Fly The Coop”
  10. “Everyday” feat. Curren$y
