It’s been announced that Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA are teaming up for a full collaborative effort titled Full Court Press. To get the fans ready, today (Mar. 9) sees the release of “Put You On,” a catchy number that sees the artists rapping about their lifestyles, which is nothing short of lavish after well over a decade on top of their respective crafts:

“Never hated, always stayed official, did my part, I played it, now I’m faded, money, made it, take my time and demonstrate it, hop up on a different plane, I’m ’bout to cop a different chain, I’m ’bout to cop a different whip, every night a different dip, if it’s ’bout a million dollars, book my flight, I’ll take the trip, youngest niggas gettin’ rich…”

Via an official statement, Girl Talk spoke on how all parties came together in the studio:

“I wanted to have an environment where they could do what they do best; try out a bunch of different ideas and have fun with it… Wiz, K.R.I.T., and DZA all have very different styles. As a fan of each of them, I wanted to capture what it is that draws me to their music … I’m trying to take pieces of all my favorite elements and then recontextualize it into something new.”

It’s been about 12 years since Girl Talk released his last full-length solo effort All Day, which was followed by Broken Ankles, a joint EP alongside Freeway, in 2014. Since then, the Pittsburgh producer has continued to produce and collaborate with the aforementioned, as well as other peers like Don Q, Erick The Architect, T-Pain, Young Nudy, Bas, G Perico, and Curren$y.

Meanwhile, Wiz, K.R.I.T., and DZA have been active as well — last month, Big K.R.I.T. and Wiz Khalifa liberated Digital Roses Don’t Die and Stoner’s Night, respectively, the latter of which also featured the trippy stylings of Juicy J. This past weekend, DZA teamed up with Nym Lo and 183rd for the eight-song offering Driplomatic Immunity.

Press play on “Put You On” below. Full Court Press is expected to arrive Apr. 8.