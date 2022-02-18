By DJ First Class
At this point, it is almost disrespectful to still not recognize Big K.R.I.T.’s greatness — both on the mic and on the production. The Mississippi bred artist/producer has carved out a lane that fits him and only him through the years. Always staying true to himself and his craft, the King Remembered In Time will indeed be solidified as one of the best to ever do it when the smoke clears and the dust settles. With this being a time where underground music is back on top, K.R.I.T. couldn’t have picked a better time to drop off some new tunes for us to cruise and vibe too. Today (Feb. 18) Krizzle releases his latest album Digital Roses Don’t Die.

It has been nearly three years since Big K.R.I.T.’s last full-length release, KRIT Iz Here, building on the growing independent catalog he began cultivating in 2017 with 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time. Since he can release music on his own schedule now, it’s no surprise that the run up to his follow-up was as unhurried as it has been, but the wait is finally over.

He’s been on the scene for quite some time with the release of his first mixtape See Me On Top back in 2005, but when he released his K.R.I.T. Wuz Here mixtape in 2010, everybody started to see how he was coming for sure. This was during the beloved blog era of music where independent and underground artists like Curren$y, Big Sean, Wale, Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller and others took the reigns and made history.

Of course when he announced the album, fans across the nation went into a frenzy and it is truly a great thing to witness Big K.R.I.T. getting his flowers while he can still smell them! Check out Digital Roses Don’t Die now.

