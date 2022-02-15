By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2022

This Friday (Feb. 18), Big K.R.I.T. will unveil his fifth studio LP Digital Roses Don’t Die, which will consist of 17 songs and a single assist from Rolynné. Following the album’s lead single “So Cool” comes another track titled “Southside Of The Moon,” which sees production from DJ Camper and sees the Mississippi talent harmonizing about being smitten over and developing a relationship with a woman from New York:

I’m from 300, she from 106 and 4th, BET Uncut, I used to see her in the dark, she had gold chains, banger earrings and some gold rings, coulda killed me softly, but she let her soul sing, unplugged, I showed her it’s always better with a sub, 808s, I need her showin’ when I’m showin’ up, I got you baby, ’cause you’ll be there when we in the club, Black-owned, you grew, I swear I did it just for us…

Upon it’s arrival, Digital Roses Don’t Die will follow 2019’s K.R.I.T. Iz Here, a 19-song body of work that saw collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Rico Love, Yella Beezy, J. Cole, and more. Since then, K.R.I.T. did bless the masses with a re-release (or Remastered version) of his breakthrough project K.R.I.T. Wuz Here, as well as five other mixtapes from his decorated catalog, to major streaming platforms.

Press play on “Southside Of The Moon” and check out the full tracklisting for Digital Roses Don’t Die below. In related news, K.R.I.T. is also heading on tour in support of his new body of work — you can get your tickets for that here.

Digital Roses Don’t Die tracklist:

  1. “Fire”
  2. “Southside Of The Moon”
  3. “Show U Right”
  4. “Rhode Clean”
  5. “Earth (Interlude)”
  6. “Cum Out To Play”
  7. “Just 4 You”
  8. “So Cool”
  9. “Water (Interlude)”
  10. “Boring”
  11. “Would It Matter”
  12. “Generational – Weighed Down”
  13. “Wind (Interlude)”
  14. “It’s Over Now”
  15. “Wet Lashes & Shot Glasses” feat. Rolynné
  16. “All The Time”
  17. “More Than Roses”
Tags in this article:
Tags
Big KRIT
Singles

