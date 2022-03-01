Curren$y and The Alchemist continue to deliver some quality visuals from their latest body of work Continuance. The latest is for “No Yeast,” which features Boldy James and sees the artists catching vibes over a sample of Norman Feels’ classic 70’s cut “Where Or When,” taken from his album of the same name:

“Acquired taste for the finer things, the finer cuisine, while others do it online for the streams, posting comments and memes, love the sound when that money counter cha-ching, it’s Concrete, you know the drama we bring, me and Con the Machine embody the Mafia theme, what else? Now my Damiere Lou’ Vuitton and Supreme, are you in Detroit, Motor City? I run DMC, these niggas better get down with the kings…”

The accompanying clip for “No Yeast” comes courtesy of Dope Media and is mainly centered around the trio bringing the cars out during an excursion within New Orleans. Then eventually make their way to The Fillmore, where Al and Boldy rejoin Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt for their “ÑBA LEATHER” tour stop. In addition to the aforementioned, peers like Guapdad 4000 and others make appearances within the venue.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Continuance marks the fourth project between Curren$y and The Alchemist, following 2011’s Covert Coup, 2016’s The Carrollton Heist, and 2018’s FETTI — the last of which also included Freddie Gibbs. As a solo artists, Curren$y has continued to bless his fans with a prolific number of full-length drops, including (in 2021 alone) Collection Agency, Still Stoned on Ocean, Pilot Talk IV, Highest in Charge, Matching Rolexes, and Regatta. He also kept his team close with two separate volumes of his Welcome to Jet Life Recordings series.

Press play on Curren$y, The Alchemist, and Boldy James‘ “No Yeast” video below.