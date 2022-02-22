Just last week, Curren$y and The Alchemist teamed up for their latest project Continuance, which consists of 13 cuts and additional contributions from Boldy James, Havoc, Wiz Khalifa, Styles P, Babyface Ray, and Larry June. Looking to keep the momentum going, the New Orleans half of the veteran duo has decided to add in a new visual for “Obsession,” which essentially serves as an ode to Curren$y‘s love of money:

“Preoccupied, see dollar signs in my eyes, stay on my mind, focused, though I’m always high, nigga, what’s new? You walked past it before you came inside, that ZR1 in my driveway that I just got today, could do it like we got no sense or do it the cool way, nobody get hurt and all the real hustlers get paid, the game, Sosa laid the tone and while over them, Omar Suarez body was swinging, from the helicopter from people not doing they business proper…”

Courtesy of DEXSTR8DOPE and Dope Media, the accompanying clip for “Obsession” mainly sees Curren$y delivering his verses by the water in his hometown. Viewers can also see close-ups of Curren$y‘s fashionable threads and different ATMs in his vicinity.

Continuance marks the fourth official release from Curren$y and The Alchemist, following 2011’s Covert Coup, 2016’s The Carrollton Heist in 2016, as well as 2018’s FETTI with Freddie Gibbs. Just before its release, Spitta took to Twitter to explain how the name of the album came together:

“After I sat down and listened to all records me and Alchemist lined up I was like nah man… we gotta rename this shit right?… this is covert coup level music ….. and thus we have ‘Continuance’ y’all gonna love this shit.”

Press play on the video for “Obsession” below.