If you haven’t been caught up to speed on how Curren$y moves and his legendary status by now, it’s okay. The train has been moving for a very long time now but it is never too late to hop aboard. A lot of people caught the wave later on due to the COVID pandemic and the world was shut down for a while — having everyone confined in their homes and not in clubs or outside. Because of that reason alone, underground music started to get more attention and bars started to become more appreciated. With that in mind, the shift is here again. Today (Feb. 18), Spitta and Uncle Al link up for their highly anticipated album Continuance.

Spitta and Alchemist’s link up started back in 2011 when they joined forces for their classic album Covert Coup that broke barriers during the monumental blog era of music. As the godfather of lifestyle rap, Andretti has provided endless vibes and moments for his core fan base (The Jet Lifers) and he still has foot on the gas — for now. At some point soon, the New Orleans legend is going to call it quits from the rap game and enjoy the fruits of his labor while raising his son, Cruise.

The Continuance serves as Curren$y’s 10th project since 2021 and it is truly Grammy worthy. He and Alchemist never fail when they link up in the lab and this album just easily cemented both of their legend statuses even more. Equipped with 13 records as a double sided album, Spitta called on a few of his homies to contribute: Wiz Khalifa, Boldy James, Babyface Ray, Havoc, Styles P and Larry June.

While he’s busy writing his new movie and preparing to drop his collab projects with Hit-Boy, Jermaine Dupri and others, do your ears a favor and press play on Spitta’s Continuance now!