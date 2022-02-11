Exactly one week from now, Curren$y and The Alchemist will unveil their latest joint effort Continuance, which will contain 13 cuts with additional appearances from Boldy James, Havoc, Wiz Khalifa, Styles P, Babyface Ray, and Larry June. Following “Half Moon Mornings,” today (Feb. 11) sees the duo keeping the momentum going with another soulful offering titled “The Tonight Show,” which is full of the slick references, automotive flexing, and all-in-all fly talk that Spitta has become iconic for throughout his decorated career:

“The ones who really have it, this that James Worthy and New Balance, brand new Converse on, magic, the goggle on, Kurt Rambis, Showtime, whole row of Rolls Royces and the first one mine, one of the living legends, rep the Eastside, shots fired…”

Continuance will mark the fourth project collaboration between Curren$y and The Alchemist, following 2011’s Covert Coup, 2016’s The Carrolton Heist, and 2018’s Fetti (alongside Freddie Gibbs). Not counting the prolific volume of mixtapes, EPs, and other collaborative efforts that have made landfall, 2021 has seen three official LPs from Curren$y as well — February’s The Collection Agency, October’s Still Stoned on Ocean, and (on Christmas Eve) the fourth installment of Curren$y‘s classic Pilot Talk series. The Alchemist has been just as busy, thanks to a few EPs and some team-ups with the likes of James and Armand Hammer within that same timeframe.

Check out both Curren$y and The Alchemist‘s “The Tonight Show” visual — which boasts some spectacular views of the former’s fleet and the city of New Orleans — and the full tracklisting for Continuance below.

Continuance tracklist: