By DJ First Class
  /  02.25.2022

Real bars are back and it is truly a beautiful thing to see. While a lot of people seemed to think that this type of rap was diminishing before our eyes in recent times, rappers like Conway The Machine never fail when it comes to the delivery on the audio dope. This moment in time is a walk in the park for true lyricism to shine due to the high demand and everyone has had more time to sit and digest the wordplay being brought to them left and right through the last two years. While we’re only almost three months into the new year, the amount and high quality of rap being delivered has been a breath of fresh air. Today (Feb. 25) Conway brings forth his debut studio album God Don’t Make Mistakes.

God Don’t Make Mistakes serves as Conway’s debut and final album on Shady Records. While many may find his situation a bit odd, seeing that he considers himself a “free agent” now, the lyrical tyrant is doing what is best for him at the moment — and he wants more. In a recent interview on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Conway shed some light on his current standpoint: Yeah, like sitting right here right now, I’m not on a contract with Griselda, Shady none of that shit no more — it’s free agency right now you heard. I need that supermax man, I need that Giannis [Antetokounmpo] bag”

Everything is all solid with Conway and his family at Griselda but he’s clearly thinking bigger in terms of those dead presidents right now, and for the better. God Don’t Make Mistakes is laced with 12 records and includes features from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Beanie Sigel, T.I., Jae Skeese, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn and more!

Check it out now.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Conway The Machine

Trending
REVOLT Summit

Owning our narrative | 'REVOLT Summit Presents'

REVOLT Summit Presents: A spotlight on Black Excellence, presented by DoorDash. Get more from your ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.22.2022
The Crew League

Tyga vs. G-Eazy | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 1)

In the season two premiere of “The Crew League,” Tyga and The Kings of Summer ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.04.2021
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Sem-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Chef Alex Hill & celeb stylist iCON Billingsley play hip hop trivia game (Round 2) | 'If You Know, You Know'

In this part two episode of “If You Know, You Know,” host TravQue goes through ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.21.2022
View More