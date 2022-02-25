Real bars are back and it is truly a beautiful thing to see. While a lot of people seemed to think that this type of rap was diminishing before our eyes in recent times, rappers like Conway The Machine never fail when it comes to the delivery on the audio dope. This moment in time is a walk in the park for true lyricism to shine due to the high demand and everyone has had more time to sit and digest the wordplay being brought to them left and right through the last two years. While we’re only almost three months into the new year, the amount and high quality of rap being delivered has been a breath of fresh air. Today (Feb. 25) Conway brings forth his debut studio album God Don’t Make Mistakes.

I can’t wait for @WHOISCONWAY God don’t make mistakes to drop!! 🐃🥁 🤖 — YouAlreadySnow⛄ (@Mack_716) February 19, 2022

God Don’t Make Mistakes serves as Conway’s debut and final album on Shady Records. While many may find his situation a bit odd, seeing that he considers himself a “free agent” now, the lyrical tyrant is doing what is best for him at the moment — and he wants more. In a recent interview on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Conway shed some light on his current standpoint: Yeah, like sitting right here right now, I’m not on a contract with Griselda, Shady none of that shit no more — it’s free agency right now you heard. I need that supermax man, I need that Giannis [Antetokounmpo] bag”

Everything is all solid with Conway and his family at Griselda but he’s clearly thinking bigger in terms of those dead presidents right now, and for the better. God Don’t Make Mistakes is laced with 12 records and includes features from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Beanie Sigel, T.I., Jae Skeese, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn and more!

