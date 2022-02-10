Following a three-year hiatus to refine his rap techniques, Highbridge The Label’s very own Don Q came in hot at the top of October with his new project, Double Or Nothing. The body of work boasts 10 song and a sole feature from Bronx drill rising artist B-Lovee. He then continued to ride the project’s wave by dropping off visuals for cuts like like “Slander” and “Light Today.”

Now, he returns to drop off a brand new single titled “What Up.” The accompanying visual shows off his New York pride as it flips between scenes of him posting up at a corner store and occupying an empty NY street. He even interpolates 50 Cent’s “What Up Gangsta” in the song’s hook:

What up, gangsta? Yeah, uh, every time I turn the news on, it’s a dead body on the screen/ Might play the lobby with my jewels, I can still party with the fiends, I slept next to killers, I’m the definition of a dollar and a dream/ Could never mix the pleasure with the business, you know bitches try to intervene