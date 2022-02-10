By Regina Cho
  02.10.2022

Following a three-year hiatus to refine his rap techniques, Highbridge The Label’s very own Don Q came in hot at the top of October with his new project, Double Or Nothing. The body of work boasts 10 song and a sole feature from Bronx drill rising artist B-Lovee. He then continued to ride the project’s wave by dropping off visuals for cuts like like “Slander” and “Light Today.”

Now, he returns to drop off a brand new single titled “What Up.” The accompanying visual shows off his New York pride as it flips between scenes of him posting up at a corner store and occupying an empty NY street. He even interpolates 50 Cent’s “What Up Gangsta” in the song’s hook:

What up, gangsta? Yeah, uh, every time I turn the news on, it’s a dead body on the screen/ Might play the lobby with my jewels, I can still party with the fiends, I slept next to killers, I’m the definition of a dollar and a dream/ Could never mix the pleasure with the business, you know bitches try to intervene

Double or Nothing is his first project in three years since the 2018 mixtape Don Season 2. The body of work was equipped with 18 tracks and boasted appearances from a long list of talented names like Dave East, Lil Durk, 50 Cent, G Herbo, Jay Critch, Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie With da Hoodie, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and Trap Manny. Some more recent features after that release were on YXNG K.A’s REAPER SZN (Deluxe)Trap Season by Trap Manny, and Hoodie SZN by A Boogie With da Hoodie. In 2020, Don Q shared a few singles in between, including “Legends” featuring Benny The Butcher, “Vroom Vroom” with A Boogie and Trap Manny, and “Flood My Wrist” with A Boogie and Lil Uzi Vert.

 Be sure to press play on Don Q’s brand new “What Up” music video down below.

