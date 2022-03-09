Last year, Smoke DZA delivered plenty of cuts for fans to stay in tune with him, including several volumes of his Ringside series with 183rd, and projects like Thanks Again and Hustler’s Catalog 2. He’s taking no breaks as he gets right back to it this year with Driplomatic Immunity, which officially made landfall last Friday (Mar. 4) The first preview of the project dropped a week prior to that as DZA unleashed “Trust Issues” featuring Nym Lo and 183rd, and the official video is now available. On the song, fans can enjoy the signature flow expected from an offering by this trio:

Even n***as with no respect, respect cash/ Switchin’ time zones on the flight gave me jet lag, envy on the sweat rag, gettin to the bag/ When I hear your raps it’s a red flag, I really spent rent money on a night at dinner/ She watched me pay the bill and her vagina lit up/ The i8 suicide doors lift up, Cartier lookin like some glitter, trophies for the rightful winners, n***as lookin like beginners

The aforementioned The Hustler’s Catalog 2 project includes a healthy roster full of features. These names include assists from Dave East, Steven Young, Paris Bryant, Numberz, Benny The Butcher, 24hrs, Chelsea Denise, and more.

Smoke DZA, Jayy Grams, Nym Lo, 183rd, and OT The Real also previously connected for their nine-track collaborative album R.F.C. Money Is The Motive. That body of work also boasts appearances from names like Steven Young, Cory Gunz, and Numbers. In other news, Smoke DZA can also be heard on the new track “The Hurt Business” alongside Westside Gunn and Wale from the CONFLICTED official motion picture soundtrack.

Be sure to press play on Smoke DZA’s brand new music video for “Trust Issues” featuring Nym Lo and 183rd down below.