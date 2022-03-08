Just yesterday, acclaimed singer-songwriter Serayah presented a new music video for her new single “P.O.V.,” which marks the first taste of her forthcoming project. The accompanying visual is directed by M Dot For Mayor and finds cameos from her mother and close friends that adds a dose of authenticity and vulnerability. The new song includes production from OG Parker and a spoken word contribution from QUEEN. On the song, Serayah contemplates the deep lessons she has learned:

What’s more important, the money or the pain, the message or the name, the blessings or the blame/ What is the focus, things get crazy by the day I’ve been sticking to the code/ Tryna find my way what I stressed about before, no I’m not as phased

I’ve moved on from my past but it’s not erased, you fool me once or twice I pay the sacrifice/ You don’t get far when you playing nice, but when it’s me vs you the damage is already done

About the song, Serayah shares: “’P.O.V.’ is one of my most personal records to date, and it felt like the perfect single to lead with as I release my new project. It’s my point of view touching on the past few years growing as a young woman, life before the fame, and how I’ve navigated the trails amidst the triumphs leading me to this point of self-actualization.”

The rising superstar is best known for her breakout role of Tiana Brown on FOX’s iconic series “Empire,” and several other acclaimed roles in the space and television and film. Over the past three years, Serayah pursued her career as a music artist. Her hot first few singles were “Driving Me” released in August of 2017 and “So Good” in July 2018, and some more recent cuts include “Miss You” featuring Blac Youngsta and “Mr. Lover,” both of which were released in 2020.

Be sure to press play on Serayah’s brand new music video for “P.O.V.” down below.