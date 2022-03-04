Morray is officially revving up his engine to embark on the journey to his debut album. Expected sometime this Spring, the North Carolina artist treats fans with the first single from the project today (Mar. 4). The freshly released “Still Here” track also boasts a feature from Cordae. On the song, Morray sets the tone with this soulful vocals before his guest joins him shortly afterwards:

It ain’t the same in this world, but I’m still here gotta be strong as I can, handle all these feels/ Bein’ stuck in these chains for so many years but I gotta play the game ’cause I’m holdin’ all of these tears

Morray has had one hell of a 2021. Back in April, he released his mixtape Street Sermons, a 13-track project led by the wildly successful “Quicksand.” Not long after, his vocals could be heard on J. Cole’s The Off-Season standout “m y . l i f e,” a song that also features 21 Savage and subsequently peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 — the trio later on a North American tour in support of that album. Finally, the Fayetteville talent would join the likes of 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Toosii, and Blxst as part of XXL’s latest Freshman class.

At the top of the year, Cordae unveiled his sophomore studio LP From A Bird’s Eye View, which contains 14 cuts and collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, H.E.R. Lil Durk, Eminem, Roddy Ricch, and more. In terms of visuals, he preceded the release with “FABEV Freestyle (The Heart Part 4)” and followed up with “Today” featuring Gunna. He also became the latest to hit the revered “Tiny Desk” platform to deliver a few live renditions of his song.

Be sure to press play on Morray’s brand new single “Still Here” featuring Cordae down below.