Just before 2021 came to a close, Jackboy delivered a new single titled “Letter To God,” an AXL Beats and Jumpman 4x-produced offering that unveils a lot of reflection from the Florida rapper. This week, he made his official return with a brand new track “All We Got.” The song comes paired with a visual directed by frequent collaborator Skinny WhiteBoi. On the track, he sends a clear message that he isn’t the one to play around with:

Told my n***as no more showin’ love I hope ya’ll know we all we got/ I wish one of them n***as would play we gon’ go back tear up they block, I wish one of them n***as would play we gon’ go back and cause a scene/ Shootin n***as like videos but I ain’t come with no camera team/ Only thing I came with was a glock tucked inside my Amiri jeans

It’s been a few months since Jackboy dropped off his last project Jackboy 2, the sequel to last year’s Jackboy. This go ’round, the Haitian-American star blessed the masses with 15 hard-hitting cuts and a couple of contributions from Money Man and Fireboy DML. Since that album’s release, Jackboy delivered some notable singles and collaborations, including Cheque’s “No One Else,” AXL Beats‘ “Motorbike,” Slimelife Shawty’s “Pick Your Side,” TEC’s “Art Of War,” and Money Man’s “No Fema” — he also unveiled the emotionally charged “Don’t Force My Hand,” which is largely considered to be a message to his former collaborator Kodak Black.

2020 was a busy year for Jackboy. In addition to the eponymous project mentioned above, fans were also able to enjoy Living In History and Love Me While I’m Here, released in August and December, respectively.

Be sure to press play on Jackboy’s brand new music video for “All We Got” down below.