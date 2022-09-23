Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.23.2022

YK Osiris is expressing his love for those who came before him with some new ink. On Wednesday (Sept. 22), the singer showed off his latest tattoo, which pays homage to Usher and Drake.

The 24-year-old entertainer revealed the artwork featuring an owl as a nod to Drake’s October’s Very Own label and Usher’s infamous U-chain via his Instagram Story. He also further explained why the two superstars mean so much to him. “When you get to the sit at the same table with legends, and they talk to you about success, you will understand,” wrote YK in another IG Story. Previously, he dubbed the “You Make Me Wanna” crooner the King of R&B after attending the singer’s Las Vegas residency. “Man Usher had me all in my feelings,” said YK at the time. “That man really [is] the king.”

Although Usher has shied away from formally accepting the title as the King of R&B, he did lean into it during a recent appearance on the “Bevelations” podcast. “I mean, you can call me that, I’ll definitely carry it,” said Usher in the interview earlier this summer with Bevy Smith. “Imma tilt my crown knowing that I’m standing on the shoulders of all of the icons of our time. It is Michael [Jackson] that I stand on the shoulders of, it is James Brown that I stand on the shoulders of, it is Ronald Isley that I stand on the shoulder of, it is Luther Vandross, it is Barry White, it is Teddy Pendergrass.”

This is also not the first time that YK has shown love to Drake. Last year, the “Worth It” singer went as far as getting a heart-shaped haircut inspired by Drake’s Certified Lover Boy-era look. “Certified lover thug,” wrote YK in a previous IG post alongside an image showing off his new style. It wasn’t long before Drake caught wind of the gesture and told the singer that he really is, “One of one.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Drake
Usher
YK Osiris

Trending
Social Justice

Neighbor shoots mother of 9 after she asks him to stop target practice

After asking Nicholas Lucas to stop target shooting in his backyard, Kesha Tate was shot ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
News

Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy talk about "A Different World" wedding

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison discussed the 30th anniversary of their “A Different World” wedding ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.21.2022
View More