YK Osiris is expressing his love for those who came before him with some new ink. On Wednesday (Sept. 22), the singer showed off his latest tattoo, which pays homage to Usher and Drake.

The 24-year-old entertainer revealed the artwork featuring an owl as a nod to Drake’s October’s Very Own label and Usher’s infamous U-chain via his Instagram Story. He also further explained why the two superstars mean so much to him. “When you get to the sit at the same table with legends, and they talk to you about success, you will understand,” wrote YK in another IG Story. Previously, he dubbed the “You Make Me Wanna” crooner the King of R&B after attending the singer’s Las Vegas residency. “Man Usher had me all in my feelings,” said YK at the time. “That man really [is] the king.”

YK Osiris pays homage to Drake and usher with two new tattoos. pic.twitter.com/CqasQBRGRn — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 22, 2022

Although Usher has shied away from formally accepting the title as the King of R&B, he did lean into it during a recent appearance on the “Bevelations” podcast. “I mean, you can call me that, I’ll definitely carry it,” said Usher in the interview earlier this summer with Bevy Smith. “Imma tilt my crown knowing that I’m standing on the shoulders of all of the icons of our time. It is Michael [Jackson] that I stand on the shoulders of, it is James Brown that I stand on the shoulders of, it is Ronald Isley that I stand on the shoulder of, it is Luther Vandross, it is Barry White, it is Teddy Pendergrass.”

This is also not the first time that YK has shown love to Drake. Last year, the “Worth It” singer went as far as getting a heart-shaped haircut inspired by Drake’s Certified Lover Boy-era look. “Certified lover thug,” wrote YK in a previous IG post alongside an image showing off his new style. It wasn’t long before Drake caught wind of the gesture and told the singer that he really is, “One of one.”