Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.05.2022

Any Ashanti fan can tell you the songstress is extremely close to the women in her family — especially her younger sister Kenashia “Shia” Douglas. Today (Oct. 5), the songstress shared a series of heartbreaking photos and videos on social media detailing Shia’s experience with abuse.

“It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” Ashanti began. The Murder Inc. alum continued, “But at the same time I am so proud of how strong, courageous, resilient and unbreakable you are. My sister is a warrior! I love you deep and infinitely.”

The post, which contained extremely graphic footage, went on, “Thank you for being so brave and bringing awareness to this evil, vile and sad behavior that so many women face every day. You did it! You won! Some women feel so scared that they have no way out … by sharing your story, you bring hope, strength [and] continue to raise awareness for Domestic Violence.”

 

Ashanti added, “You will get back EVERYTHING YOU DESERVE!!! The universe always wins! So continue to hold your head high as the sun.” Before ending her post, the Coach Carter actress said, “I’m here by your side always and forever with whatever against whoever! Loving you infinitely.”

Fans were shocked to see the gut-wrenching pictures and videos. Some photos showed severe bruises. One, in particular, showed Shia crying with a bloody mouth and missing teeth. “Ashanti’s post about her sister’s domestic abuse relationship broke my heart,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Others discussed how sharing Shia’s story could help people in similar situations. “Whew. Lord have mercy. Ashanti’s post was triggering as s**t, but people need to see stuff like that. Thank God her sister is doing better,” a tweet read. “Omg. Ashanti’s post about her sister’s [domestic violence] experience is so disheartening, but also empowering, and I hope that anyone going through that now is inspired to leave that toxic or abusive relationship alone,” another post said.

We are sending nothing but support to the Douglas family. See related tweets below.

