Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.22.2022

Today (Sept. 22), Black Twitter learned that nobody is safe. It was revealed that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a year-long suspension after reportedly having an affair with a female franchise staff member — while he is currently engaged to Nia Long.

According to ESPN, Udoka’s alleged relationship with the female staffer is “considered a violation of the organization’s guidelines.” It also violates the Black community’s guidelines and Black Twitter is not holding back. “Nia Long AIN’T NEVER been in the news for ANYTHING BUT HER WORK. Black women finna send something after him [and] it ain’t God,” one tweet read.

Long and Udoka have been together since 2010. ESPN adds that a formal decision on the head coach’s consequences could come as soon as today. In the meantime, Black Twitter is already handing out his punishment. Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson wrote, “Can’t even cap, bruh. Cheating on Nia Long is absolutely ludicrous. As a player, I wouldn’t listen to NOTHING he say to me ever again.”

Van Lathan Jr. tweeted, “Nia Long has [a] 100 percent approval rating with Black America and Ime Udoka is about to understand that.” Others weighed in on how Udoka dropped the ball both on and off the court. “Ime Udoka fumbled Nia Long and the NBA Finals. I’ve never seen an L worse than this one,” a Twitter user wrote.

While many rallied together to uplift Long, it made others realize a harsh reality. “Adam Levine cheated on his Victoria’s Secret model wife. Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira. And now, Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long. If a man wants to cheat, he will do it, regardless of how beautiful or amazing their wives, children [and] homes are,” a post read.

Udoka and the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress share a child. Today, a source for Sports Illustrated tweeted that the head coach is considering resigning from the Celtics in wake of the scandal.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Ime Udoka
Nia Long

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
Social Justice

Neighbor shoots mother of 9 after she asks him to stop target practice

After asking Nicholas Lucas to stop target shooting in his backyard, Kesha Tate was shot ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.20.2022
Social Justice

Georgia bar faces backlash after Black woman was harassed for visiting "a white place"

The Black woman visited the bar just to play pool but was instructed that it ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.19.2022
View More