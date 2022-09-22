Today (Sept. 22), Black Twitter learned that nobody is safe. It was revealed that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a year-long suspension after reportedly having an affair with a female franchise staff member — while he is currently engaged to Nia Long.

According to ESPN, Udoka’s alleged relationship with the female staffer is “considered a violation of the organization’s guidelines.” It also violates the Black community’s guidelines and Black Twitter is not holding back. “Nia Long AIN’T NEVER been in the news for ANYTHING BUT HER WORK. Black women finna send something after him [and] it ain’t God,” one tweet read.

Nia Long AINT NEVER been in the news for ANYTHING BUT HER WORK, black women finna send something after him.. & it ain’t God. — 🆑 (@JALKALDEN) September 22, 2022

Long and Udoka have been together since 2010. ESPN adds that a formal decision on the head coach’s consequences could come as soon as today. In the meantime, Black Twitter is already handing out his punishment. Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson wrote, “Can’t even cap, bruh. Cheating on Nia Long is absolutely ludicrous. As a player, I wouldn’t listen to NOTHING he say to me ever again.”

Van Lathan Jr. tweeted, “Nia Long has [a] 100 percent approval rating with Black America and Ime Udoka is about to understand that.” Others weighed in on how Udoka dropped the ball both on and off the court. “Ime Udoka fumbled Nia Long and the NBA Finals. I’ve never seen an L worse than this one,” a Twitter user wrote.

While many rallied together to uplift Long, it made others realize a harsh reality. “Adam Levine cheated on his Victoria’s Secret model wife. Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira. And now, Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long. If a man wants to cheat, he will do it, regardless of how beautiful or amazing their wives, children [and] homes are,” a post read.

Udoka and the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress share a child. Today, a source for Sports Illustrated tweeted that the head coach is considering resigning from the Celtics in wake of the scandal.

Ime Udoka has considered the possibility of resigning, sources told @SInow. Internally, coaches and staff members are bracing for the likelihood that Udoka will be suspended for one year for having a relationship with a female staffer. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 22, 2022

Can’t even cap bruh cheating on Nia Long is absolutely ludicrous…as a player i wouldn’t listen to NOTHING he say to me ever again😂 — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) September 22, 2022

Adam Levine cheated on his Victoria Secrets Model wife. Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira. And now, Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long. If a man wants to cheat, he will do it regardless of how beautiful or amazing their wives & children homes are. pic.twitter.com/HtmdkIwBtO — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) September 22, 2022

Nia Long has an 100% approval rating with Black America and Ime Udoka is about to understand that. — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) September 22, 2022