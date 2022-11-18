As previously reported by REVOLT, the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson is currently under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. In late October, the Charlotte, North Carolina resident went on a tropical vacation with several friends to Cabo, Mexico. While there, one of those acquaintances was videotaped violently beating Robinson in their villa rental just before her death.

The victim’s mother received a phone call from one of the individuals on the trip saying Robinson passed away due to alcohol poisoning. An autopsy performed later that week determined the young woman’s cause of death as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation” with no indication of alcohol abuse. Today (Nov. 18), ABC News reported that a box on the autopsy report that asked if the incident was “accidental or violent” was checked “yes.” In the video of the fight, a woman is seen pummeling Robinson as she stands there naked and defenseless. At least two males were present, videotaping the altercation. Social media users have identified the attacker as Daejane Jackson, although that information has not been confirmed by authorities.

Yesterday (Nov. 17), the State Attorney General’s Office of Baja California Sur announced “an investigation was initiated for femicide.” Mexican authorities noted the term refers to a form of gender-based violence. Robinson’s father spoke with Charlotte, North Carolina news station WSOC-TV about his daughter being beaten to death. “It’s like a nightmare. I can’t even sleep. I just want some truth because this doesn’t add up right,” he shared. Her mother added, “It was never a fight. She didn’t fight. They attacked her.”

No arrests have been made in Robinson’s death, however, the situation is being investigated by multiple agencies. On Wednesday (Nov. 16), the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City said they were “aware of Shanquella Robinson’s death and are providing consular services to her family.” The State Attorney General’s Office of Baja California Sur is looking into the matter and so is the Charlotte, North Carolina branch of the FBI.