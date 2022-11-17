As previously reported by REVOLT, the family of Shanquella Robinson is searching for answers after the 25-year-old was found dead following a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends in late October. The individuals informed the young woman’s parents that she died from alcohol poisoning. However, an autopsy report confirmed she died because her “neck had been broken and she had a back spasm.” On Tuesday (Nov. 15), graphic cellphone footage online showed Robinson being brutally beaten by one of those very friends.

Today (Nov. 17), a spokesperson for the vacation rental company where the incident took place issued a statement. “According to an investigation conducted by local authorities in Baja California Sur, we are saddened to confirm the death of a traveler who visited the destination,” a rep for CaboVillas.com told Rolling Stone. The rep continued, “According to the investigation, the victim has been identified as Shanquella Robinson and the incident appears to have impacted private parties traveling together. We are working diligently to determine the facts surrounding this incident, which is currently being investigated as an isolated criminal matter that happened involving guests at a private villa located in Los Cabos.”

The spokesperson concluded by noting that additional details would be made public upon completion of the investigation. The U.S. Department of State previously announced they would be looking into the matter as well. “We are aware of these reports. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time,” the department stated.

Before Robinson’s story was shared on social media, it seemed little was done to investigate her case. Her parents told WBTV 3, a local news station in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, that they have been in contact with the FBI regarding her death. Social media has played a key role in highlighting her story. Within a day of the graphic clip being posted online, the names, addresses, phone numbers and photos of the friends Robinson went to Cabo with were shared.

One male from the trip posted a video to clear his name of any wrongdoing. “I don’t know nothin’ of it. Don’t know nothin’ ’bout it. Don’t know why it happened,” he said after asserting he arrived on vacation one day after the group. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been formally identified by law enforcement officials.