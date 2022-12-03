The man suspected of killing Takeoff last month in Houston made his first appearance in court on Friday (Dec. 2).

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested by Houston police Thursday (Dec. 1) evening and has since been charged with murder. His arrest marks the second authorities have made in the case. Cameron Joshua, 22, was previously arrested on two counts of felony possession of a firearm. Joshua was supposedly at the gathering but is believed to have no connection to the actual shooting of Takeoff.

According to KTRK-TV, who obtained court documents, the evidence that led to Clark’s arrest includes video footage, license plate information from the car in which he left the scene, and fingerprints collected from a wine bottle he was seen holding.

It was also noted that the suspected gunman’s bond was set at $2 million and that he may have planned to skip town. Additionally, documents showed he purchased two plane tickets to Mexico and applied for an expedited passport. During his arrest, he was in possession of the passport and a large amount of cash. “So, we believe that he had plans or has plans to flee the jurisdiction if released on bond,” the judge said. Clark is currently being held in the Harris County Jail and is expected to return to court on Monday (Dec. 5).

BOOKING PHOTO: Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, charged with the murder of Kirshnik Khari Ball (Takeoff). #hounews 1/2 pic.twitter.com/jXxMrbt7fa — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff was fatally wounded when a verbal altercation erupted into gunfire at a private party on Nov. 1. Police said the Grammy Award-winning artist was an innocent bystander. He was laid to rest after a public memorial held in Atlanta on Nov. 11 at State Farm Arena. The Rocket Foundation, a nonprofit created in his memory, was launched by his family to benefit programs combating gun violence.

Scores of tributes have flooded social media since Takeoff’s tragic passing. Cardi B, who is married to Migos member Offset, recently opened up about the toll grief has taken on her family. “We’re living our lives normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” she revealed online.