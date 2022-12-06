Future doesn’t hide the fact that he’s been enjoying life, and to kick off the new year (2023), he wants fans to come turn up with him.

Today (Dec. 6), the Atlanta rapper went to social media and revealed the new city and date for his “One Big Party Tour.” He added Houston and it’s set to kick off on Jan. 7 in the Toyota Center.

Initially, “One Big Party Tour” started in Charlotte before heading to Atlanta, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, and wrapping up Detroit. Now, it looks like The Wizard will be stopping in H-Town rather than Detroit.

The friends Future will include on the “One Big Party Tour” are still a mystery, but fans can purchase their tickets to party with Pluto now.

ShowTime. I’m ready To bring ONE BIG PARTY too your city! PLUTO pic.twitter.com/TO3Updibix — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) December 6, 2022

Before the tour begins, Future will end the year with a performance at The Ball Drops in Brooklyn concert on Dec. 30 featuring Lil Uzi Vert, King Combs, and Chinese Kitty.

After the tour, Future’s West Cost fans can gear up to see him at 2023 Rolling Loud California. The music festival takes place March 3-5 at Hollywood Park Grounds outside of SoFi Stadium. He will be there with Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne and more.

Future told no lies when he said “Life is Good” in the song featuring Drake. This year has been a good one for him. He dropped his ninth album I Never Liked You, which is a 16-track album with a Platinum certification.

I Never Liked You is Future’s most successful body of work so far. The seven nominations for this album are more than he has in his entire career combined. Pluto even took home an American Music Award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, which got him nominated for seven Grammys.