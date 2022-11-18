Photo: Video screenshot from Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.18.2022

Last month, Lil Uzi Vert unveiled his latest single, “Just Wanna Rock,” an electrifying number that merges the Philly rapper’s infectious raps with the Jersey club sound to create an unmistakable hit:

“Ha, 60 in the Glock, I just wanna rock, I just wanna, ah, ah… I just wanna rock, body-ody, yeah, shawty got that body-ody, ah, ah, ah, hit her once, no ties, how the f**k you gon’ kill my vibe? Stand on my money, don’t know my size, pick them sides, and you better choose wisely, that’s my high, one, two, three, four, throw up the five, that’s my high, damn!”

Today (Nov. 18), Uzi liberates the official video for the MCVertt and Synthetic-produced offering, which comes courtesy of director Gibson Hazard. The larger-than-life clip begins with the Generation Now signee arriving on Earth from another planet in what looks like a bulletproof truck. Viewers can then catch him breaking out some serious dance moves in a club and taking over the NYC streets alongside YouTube star Kai Cenat. As the end reveals, police arrived at some point in an attempt to break up the massive crowd with some fans getting pepper sprayed as a result.

Back in July, Uzi blessed the masses with his RED & WHITE EP, which served as an appetizer to his forthcoming album The Pink Tape. Prior to that, he released the 2020 sophomore album Eternal Atake, an 18-song body of work that debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to 288,000 album-equivalent units sold. In that same year, the “XO Tour Llif3” rapper continued his momentum with Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 and Pluto x Baby Pluto, the latter of which was a joint LP alongside Future. Press play on the high-energy video for “Just Wanna Rock” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Uzi Vert
Music Videos

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
View More