Last month, Lil Uzi Vert unveiled his latest single, “Just Wanna Rock,” an electrifying number that merges the Philly rapper’s infectious raps with the Jersey club sound to create an unmistakable hit:

“Ha, 60 in the Glock, I just wanna rock, I just wanna, ah, ah… I just wanna rock, body-ody, yeah, shawty got that body-ody, ah, ah, ah, hit her once, no ties, how the f**k you gon’ kill my vibe? Stand on my money, don’t know my size, pick them sides, and you better choose wisely, that’s my high, one, two, three, four, throw up the five, that’s my high, damn!”

Today (Nov. 18), Uzi liberates the official video for the MCVertt and Synthetic-produced offering, which comes courtesy of director Gibson Hazard. The larger-than-life clip begins with the Generation Now signee arriving on Earth from another planet in what looks like a bulletproof truck. Viewers can then catch him breaking out some serious dance moves in a club and taking over the NYC streets alongside YouTube star Kai Cenat. As the end reveals, police arrived at some point in an attempt to break up the massive crowd with some fans getting pepper sprayed as a result.

Back in July, Uzi blessed the masses with his RED & WHITE EP, which served as an appetizer to his forthcoming album The Pink Tape. Prior to that, he released the 2020 sophomore album Eternal Atake, an 18-song body of work that debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to 288,000 album-equivalent units sold. In that same year, the “XO Tour Llif3” rapper continued his momentum with Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 and Pluto x Baby Pluto, the latter of which was a joint LP alongside Future. Press play on the high-energy video for “Just Wanna Rock” below.