Love is in the air for the City Girls, and JT wants the world to know that she found a real thing with her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert.

According to a new POPSUGAR interview published Wednesday (Oct. 19), the Miami rapper confessed that her connection with Uzi Vert is real and she feels “at home” with him.

“It made me a much better person,” she said. “I feel like I found my home with him, my safe space. Once you find your safe space, you know.” According to JT, she went through a dark period and did not understand why. “I went through a rough patch in my life last year when I was very new [to] myself. I didn’t hate myself, but I didn’t understand myself or my transition. It was hard to wrap [my mind] around who I was becoming, and I went into this dark **s place.” The rapper would later admit her depression was caused by moving to New York City and not liking her surroundings; JT now resides in Calabasas with Uzi.

She added, “I was in a situation where I didn’t really have support. I’ll be honest because I didn’t tell [anybody] what was going on. So everybody was judging me because they didn’t know what was going on. I had to tap into myself to pull myself out of that.”

During the interview, JT shared her self-awareness and responsibilities as a role model for dark-skinned Black women. “I feel like I have to represent that, the struggle. And my [brown-skinned] girls, when you [are] not feeling that powerful, not feeling that confident, you are beautiful.”

Regarding the City Girls’ anticipated third studio album set to be released later this year, the rapper said: “P**sy rap — [it’s] what we stand for. It’s confident music, getting ready music, girl power music, pop your s**t, talk your s**t music, fun music, and alter ego music. It’s for everybody. City Girl s**t, for real.”