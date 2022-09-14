Today (Sept. 14), fans of City Girls rapper JT are scratching their heads and trying to figure out how she ended up being interviewed by a random local news station. A clip surfaced online of JT on a public street speaking with KTVK 3TV in Phoenix.

The rap star was pretty incognito, sporting a hat and shades, leaving fans to wonder if it was actually her. JT confirmed the suspicion with a tweet. “I always wanted a news clip ranting,” she wrote with a laughing emoji yesterday (Sept. 13). JT spoke with the outlet about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Yesterday, the 60-year-old white male was suspended and fined $10 million for using the N-word at least five times while employed with the NBA.

During the interview, JT said, “I think he should be suspended forever. You don’t do that.” She added that Sarver’s one-year suspension is “so short,” before the outlet went on to interview others who were out and about.

Fans responded to JT’s confirmation with surprise. “It’s the fact [that] you sound like you care so much, too,” one person tweeted with a crying emoji. Another wrote, “I’m thinking you gone be walking past or something. Nah baby, you front and center.” Others wondered how the situation came about: “Can you please walk us through the events that led up to you being out on the street [and] on the news in Arizona?”

While JT didn’t mention why she was “giving casual civilian,” as one person said on Twitter, sources say she was in town for a concert. Another fan added, “JT, you really upset about this,” with a series of laughing emojis. The rapper responded with, “[For real], BLM. Don’t play.”

New York-based law firm Wachtell Lipton accused Sarver of engaging “in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and league rules and policies.” He responded with a statement that said in part, “While I disagree with some of the particulars of the NBA’s report, I would like to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees.”

He added, “I accept the consequences of the NBA’s decision. This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate a capacity to learn and grow as we continue to build a working culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued.”

I always wanted a news clip Ranting😂 — J🫖 (@ThegirlJT) September 14, 2022

lmao this JT interview — Kimye (@kimye213) September 14, 2022

Phoenix news station interviews City Girls’ JT about year-long suspension of Phoenix Suns owner and his $10 million fine pic.twitter.com/9Eaua5NcdX — ERTV Media (@ertv_media) September 14, 2022

Can you please walk us through the events that led up to you being out on the street & on the news in Arizona — Love Drought (@ihateuall_again) September 14, 2022

lmaoo you made it 😭 — dee (@jystdee_) September 14, 2022

It’s the fact you sound like you care like so much too 😭 — TRA $ (@gvldbricks1) September 14, 2022

that was actually u ?!😭😭😭 — oklama (@jcimbord) September 14, 2022

Like did you go find them or what?! I’m 😭😂😭😭 — Material Gworl (@AgentPeenSlaya) September 14, 2022