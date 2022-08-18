By Angel Saunders
  /  08.18.2022

Authorities have released surveillance footage in connection to the brutal beating of a taxi cab driver that turned deadly. The fatal attack happened on Aug. 13 in the Edgemere neighborhood of the Bronx near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard, according to the New York Police Department.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers reported that 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah dropped off several passengers who refused to pay for their ride. Gyimah exited the vehicle and began to chase the group. Once he caught up with them they began to beat him. Today (Aug. 18), the NYPD released a video that shows five young adults beating the taxi cab driver in broad daylight. Some punch him, others kick him while he’s down.

According to local news station The Bronx News 12, one of the individuals arrested in connection to Gyimah’s death is 20-year-old Austin Amos of Queens. One other unnamed male is also said to be in police custody. The 52-year-old husband and father of four suffered from a fatal head injury. A ​​$15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest has been offered by the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers. Officials say the other suspects include two females approximately between 13 and 15 years old, a girl around 16 years old, and a 20-year-old male.

The outlet adds that Gyimah brought the group to a location in Far Rockaway, Queens, but the individuals even tried to rob him after not paying. NYPD Commissioner Sewell gave an update on the arrest today via Twitter. “Our detectives currently have one person in custody charged with manslaughter in regard to the death of Kutin Gyimah. As the investigation and search for additional suspects continues, we need the help of anyone who might have info,” he said. Sewell urged anyone with information to call (800)577-TIPS.

