It’s pretty clear that JT Flowers finds influences in places all over the world when it comes to his music. An example of this blend of styles can be heard on Steel Rose, a 14-track body of work that the Portland talent released last year — the project sees the artist going from high-pitched harmonies to heavy, brooding raps, all while walking across various genres in regards to its infectious production. This really doesn’t come as a surprise upon first listen, especially given that, in a past interview, JT named Elliott Smith and Headie One as his favorite artists.

Since the release of Steel Rose, JT has continued to build on his momentum with loose drops like “Vendetta” and “Love Liquor.” Just last week, he added to that with “Glorious Day,” a booming cut that sees him delivering lines about a certain love interest, getting to the money, and more. The track sees production from Stoopid Lou, an in demand producer who’s contributed his sound to songs by DaBaby, Trippie Redd, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Tory Lanez.

Some years prior, JT Flowers found himself in a completely different field, much in part thanks to his decorated educational background. In addition to receiving studies as institutions like Yale and Oxford, JT has also acquired a wealth of experience in the political arena, working both in Washington, D.C. and his Northwestern hometown. During an appearance on the IshPlusSix podcast, the rising star spoke on what made him switch careers:

“I looked up one day, I was working in a congressional office for my congressman, and just had a couple experiences in there that made me realize shit was pointless. … People say that they’re doing something for a particular reason, like for other people, but in reality, they’re doing it so they can continue climbing up a ladder. … Then I started thinking, where can I go where I can be whole?”

Check out “Glorious Day” below.