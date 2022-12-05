Future is planning to make a new addition to his real estate portfolio. The Grammy Award-winning artist is in the works of purchasing a new waterfront penthouse at the Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.

According to the New York Post, Pluto plans to pay a whopping estimate of $7.5 million for the Gil Dezer-designed pad. Dezer, the CEO of Dezer Development, also built the Porsche Design Tower.

Future’s future laced up private home will be ready in 2027, and it comes with ocean views, a private pool on the terrace — one of the largest in the building — and a 1,500-square-foot, four-car sky garage on the same floor. It’s 6,000 square feet with three bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, along with a 2,000-square-foot terrace.

Although the upper echelon 62-story tower will be ready until 2027, Dezer said the spot will be the perfect place to maintain privacy.

“The Dezervator [a patented elevator] takes you and your car straight to your unit — you can see the cars from your living room, thanks to a glass divider from the garage,” said Dezer. “It’s a unique system, and it’s what sold many people on buying. In other buildings, the valets know who is coming and going. This is more private.”

The building’s many amenities will include a three-story lobby with ocean views, a gym, spa, pool, lobby bar and restaurant, whiskey bar, private dining room, movie theater with seating for 14 (decked out like the interior of a Bentley car), cigar lounge, game room and kids club.

This isn’t the first time the Atlanta native made a big splash in Florida’s real estate market. In November of this year, TMZ reported that HNDRXX purchased a $16.3 million home on Allison Island in Miami Beach. His Miami mansion is 8,897 square feet with seven bedrooms, surrounding water views, a pool, spa and multiple dining areas. His place even comes with a place to park a yacht.