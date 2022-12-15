Trevor Noah is continuing his streak as the host of the Grammys. Next year, as he takes the stage on music’s biggest night, it will mark his third time helming the awards show.

The comedian made the big announcement on Thursday (Dec. 15) in an exclusive with Billboard. The 65th Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 5 in Downtown Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. For the last two years, Noah emceed the big nights in Las Vegas and New York. In the last 30 years, LL Cool J is the only other person who has hosted the event three times in a row.

“I don’t think it’s normal to host it once, so I don’t have a great frame of reference for this,” said Noah of he and LL being in a league of their own as it pertains to emceeing the Grammys. “It is thrilling. For me, it’s a cheat code because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there,” he told the publication.

He went on to say that what he loves about the event is “that I become a fan of a new artist every single time. I come in and then I meet this new artist, and all of a sudden, here I am going, ‘Who are the Black Pumas?’ It introduces you to music that you maybe wouldn’t have been [exposed to].”

As for how he prepares to host, the South African said he listens to every artist slated to appear on the show. Nominees were announced on Nov. 15. “I want to get into the feeling of what’s going to be happening on the night… Anyone who works with me knows I’m always going to go off the cuff,” he continued. The 2023 Grammys will also mark Noah’s first time hosting a show since his Dec. 8 departure from “The Daily Show.”