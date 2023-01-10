50 Cent recently stopped by “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” on Los Angeles’ Real 92.3 radio station and dropped some juicy info. In addition to revealing he’s in the process of transforming the 2002 blockbuster film 8 Mile into a television series, he explained how the movie’s star, Eminem, passed on a major money-making opportunity for the both of them.

During his Jan. 6 visit with Big Boy, 50 said after his February 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance with Eminem (along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak) did so well with viewers that it won three Emmys, the duo was offered $9 million to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Slim Shady was promised the bulk of the bank with $8 million, leaving the “Candy Shop” hitmaker with a cool million. However, that never came to be.

“They’re like, ‘He’s not gonna do it.’ If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world,” 50 mentioned during his chat with the famed radio host. Ultimately, J Balvin, the Black Eyed Peas and Jung Kook of BTS hit the stage for the November festivities. The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist did not go into detail on why Eminem chose to sit this one out, but it’s likely his pal isn’t concerned. On Jan. 1, 50 used Instagram to congratulate the “Mockingbird” emcee for being the “most watched rapper on YouTube in 2022 with 5 billion views.” He added, “That’s my boy” to the caption.

The two have been working together since the early 2000s. In April 2022, N.O.R.E. recalled a conversation in which he witnessed their impressive bond. “I said to JAY-Z, I have to ask this straight up, ‘Who is gonna perform at the NFL?’” the “Drink Champs” host said regarding the 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance. “He said to me — and I’m sorry for everybody who don’t understand — and he said, ‘The white guy called for 50 Cent.’ I said, ‘Who is the white guy? Jimmy Iovine?’ And he said, ‘No, Eminem called directly for 50 and he said I can’t do it if I can’t bring 50 with me.’”

