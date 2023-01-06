The 8 Mile saga continues. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson said he’s creating a television show inspired by the movie. He confirmed the news today (Jan. 6) in an interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.”

50 dropped a bomb in the conversation when he said, “I’m gonna bring 8 Mile to television.” His words shocked Big Boy and his co-hosts. Even more surprising is when Fif added that Eminem was aware and the two are “in motion” with the production.

“It’s gonna be big,” he said. “I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100… I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

When asked about when the series’ story will takes place, the music and film mogul said that it will be modernized. “Think ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ and the new version. I want to be able to show and offer a lot more details.”

This news comes a few days after Mekhi Phifer, who plays Future in 8 Mile, said that a sequel wasn’t happening. REVOLT reported that the actor claimed Eminem was focused on music and wouldn’t be interested in continuing the story. “Once you make a classic, no reason to fool around with it,” Phifer said.

Also in the interview with Big Boy, the “BMF” and “Power” series maker confirmed that he’s still working on a show surrounding Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial.

“I’mma do Snoop’s story too even though we paused on it because of Starz,” Fif admitted. “I was having issues with them over there at the time. So, I paused on ‘Murder Was the Case,’ but I think Snoop is… if the O.J. trial works, why wouldn’t ‘Murder Was the Case’ work at this point?”

In 1993, Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee, aka Malik, according to sources.

According to Snoop’s attorney at the time, Johnnie Cochran, Lee acted in self-defense and they both were acquitted of murder.

